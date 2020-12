Articles

Category: Civics Published on Tuesday, 22 December 2020 19:01 Hits: 6

The Justice Department is suing Walmart, alleging the company unlawfully dispensed controlled substances through its pharmacies, helping to fuel the opioid crisis in America, a person familiar with the matter told The Associated Press.

