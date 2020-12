Articles

Category: Civics Published on Tuesday, 22 December 2020

Did you know that the Constitution originally gave each state legislature authority to decide who would serve as that state's senators? This changed in 1913 with the Seventeenth Amendment. Today there are 435 voting members of the House of Representatives and 100 Senators.

