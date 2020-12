Articles

Published on Sunday, 20 December 2020

Several European Union nations moved to banned flights from the U.K. on Sunday and others were considering similar action, in a bid to block a new strain of coronavirus sweeping across southern England from establishing a strong foothold on the continent.

