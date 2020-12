Articles

Category: Civics Published on Wednesday, 16 December 2020 22:24 Hits: 6

Prague’s zoo said it has finally completed the process of naming a critically endangered Sumatran orangutan baby born on its premises on Nov 17.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2020/12/16/prague-zoos-month-old-sumatran-orangutan-finally-has-a-name/