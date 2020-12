Articles

Category: Civics Published on Wednesday, 16 December 2020 00:27 Hits: 9

Nygard was arrested on charges alleging he sexually abused women and girls after luring them into his orbit with opportunities in fashion and modeling over the last 25 years.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2020/12/15/fashion-mogul-peter-nygard-arrested-in-canada-on-sex-charges/