Published on Friday, 11 December 2020

A white former police officer has been charged with falsely reporting a gunfight with a group of Black youths at his lakeside camp in the Adirondacks while he was off duty, the Essex County District Attorney’s Office said.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2020/12/10/ex-cop-charged-with-making-false-911-call-about-black-youths/