Category: Civics Published on Thursday, 10 December 2020 02:29 Hits: 12

German pharmaceutical company BioNTech and its U.S. partner Pfizer say data on their coronavirus vaccine were “unlawfully accessed” during a cyberattack on the servers of the European Medicines Agency.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2020/12/09/pfizer-hacked-covid-vaccine/