7 Habits to Fall in Love with this Fall

The weather is cooling off and cuffing season has begun! Love is in the air, and it got us thinking… what are some easy water-saving habits to fall in love with this Fall?
Break-up with avoiding fixing leaky faucets and save water and money.
Break-up with hosing it down and save water every time.
Break-up with planting high water-use plants.
Break-up with letting the water run from the tap.
Break-up with wasting water in the shower.
Break-up with flushing tissues down the toilet.
Looking for more ways to conserve water? Check out our 100+ Tips Page.
