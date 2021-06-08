Minimize the Impact of Pool Backwash

Category: Water Hits: 1
Pools are a great way to beat the heat! However, summer weather can do a number on your pool: haboobs deposit dirt, blustery winds deliver shed flowers and leaves, and rain washes yard debris right into your pool. Just like cleaning up after the big July 4th party, your pool needs maintenance to keep the water crystal clear. Besides regular chemicals, your pool’s filter may need an occasional flush, called pool backwashing.
It is important to remember the motto “Only Rain in the Storm Drain” even when performing this maintenance. In many cities or towns, it is a code violation to discharge backwash water from your property into a public right-of-way like an alley, road, or arroyo.
Backwash water may contain chlorine, bromine, algaecides, biocides, water conditioners, stabilizers, and other chemicals that can persist in the environment for a long time. These materials and other pollutants found in backwash water accumulate over time in dry washes and streams, eventually depositing in urban lakes or streams becoming toxic to fish and other aquatic life.
Consider these options to prevent pollutants from entering our waterways:
First, pools lose water through evaporation. This expected water loss is dependent on sunlight, temperature, wind, humidity, and shading. A typical swimming pool will lose its equivalent water volume in one year — up to 25,000 gallons of water. Along with evaporation, some water is lost through ‘splash out’ and as mentioned above, from backwashing. Also, consider that up to 30 percent of all pools have some type of leak. While pool water evaporation is normal, an abnormal drop in water level may indicate a leak.
Leaks may occur due to a variety of reasons, like holes, tears, or cracks allowing the water to leak undetected under the decking. However, most leaks occur in the pool equipment. Many pools have an autofill device (automatic pool water leveler) to maintain a consistent pool water level. These devices may mask a leak by automatically replacing water lost and thus prevent a visible drop in pool level.
Step One
Check the pool and/or spa autofill for proper operation:
Step Two
Check the pool and/or spa system equipment:
Consider a Bucket Test if you suspect a leak in your pool system.
9. Resume normal autofill operation.
Watch the bucket test how-to video.
Visit Stormwater Outreach for Regional Municipalities webpage AZSTORM.org to find out more information regarding your municipality’s rules on pool backwashing and other tips to protect our environment. Remember, “Only rain in the storm drain.”
More details on how to care for your pool can be found at these suggested links from the Water – Use It Wisely resources page:
Water – Use It Wisely is proud to feature guest bloggers who write about topics related to water and water conservation. Justin Bern is a Senior Water Quality Specialist in the Water Resources Department at the city of Scottsdale. He assists city environmental program coordinators to protect drinking water and water reuse infrastructure and maintain compliance with county, state, and federal environmental permits.
