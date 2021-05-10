Plant of the Month: Pollinator-Friendly Plants are All the Buzz

Articles

Bees, hummingbirds, and butterflies are just a few of the helpful pollinators flying through our landscapes. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, pollinators are responsible for assisting over 80% of the world’s flowering plants to reproduce. We depend on pollinators for the gardens we enjoy, plant materials we utilize, and the food we eat. Bees are by far the most effective pollinators because they feed only on flowers. Visit our blog on native bees and plants to learn more about these industrious creatures.

Pollinators Need Our Help!

Many of our pollinators are in decline due to habitat loss and pesticide poisoning. We can support and protect pollinators by selecting pollinator-friendly plants for our landscape and avoiding the use of harmful chemicals.

Plant a Buffet for Pollinators

Our best and most valuable advice for attracting pollinators to your garden is to go native! Native plants and our native pollinators evolved together and support each other. These plants not only replace those lost during development and construction, but they often use less water than other ornamentals.

Here are our top native and pollinator-friendly plants to put on your list:

Chocolate Flower

Chuparosa

Desert milkweed

Fairy Duster

Flame Anisacanthus

Globe Mallow

Lavender

Penstemon

Yellow Bells

Plant It and They Will Come

You’ll find many more details in the booklet Welcome Wildlife to Your Garden from the City of Glendale (one of our Water – Use It Wisely Partners).

Spring planting season is here! Temperatures are warmer, making it a perfect time to replace plants you may have lost during the winter, or replace your high-water-usage plants with water-thrifty ones. Water – Plant It Wisely is your handy resource to provide landscaping guidance, advice, and ideas on what to plant. Bookmark our landing page, www.waterplantitwisely.com, and return often. Now, let’s do some gardening!

Did you know that up to 70% of water use is outdoors? That is why we love desert plants and feature them each month. Learn more on our Arizona Low-Water-Use Plants page. Visit our page on Choosing and Planting Low Water-Use Plants for tips on plant selection and how to plant properly. Also, be sure to read through all of our featured Plant of the Month blogs!

