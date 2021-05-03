Articles

Hey everybody! Wayne Drop here…

Let’s face it, this school year has caused a wave of emotions and changes. But we are getting through it with the help of our amazing educators.

Since 1984, National PTA has designated the first full week in May, every year, as a time to honor the men and women who lend their passion and skills to educating children. (But don’t miss a drop, we should be celebrating our educators year-round!) If you’re just now catching my flow, IT’S TEACHER APPRECIATION WEEK!

As the official spokes-drop for Water – Use It Wisely I have dropped into many classrooms and seen first-hand the hours educators pour into developing curriculum that works for their students. So teachers (parents and educators), go float around and let us take over for the week!

Well, maybe don’t go too far. We’ll provide the resources, curriculum and fun but you might need to help us with the ‘teaching’ part. Water – Use It Wisely is proud to have A+, ready to use, resources and curriculum for teachers to help teach about water conservation.

Take a trip across Arizona with me in my Arizona Water Adventure Book.

My friends at CAP have pre-built lesson plans for every age and every classroom. (It’s even aligned to the current Arizona educational standards!)

Utilize Tip Tank for those days you just need a break.

Reach out to any of my Valley friends and let them know Wayne sent you for some relief, they’ll be happy to help! You can find your local coordinator here.

Pop quiz! What was the main reason for creating Roosevelt Lake?

For a fun place to boat and fish To help farmers grow crops To make electricity

Follow us on social media. The answer will be revealed on Friday May 7th!

Make sure you find some time this week to thank and celebrate your teachers!

Until next time, shorten your shower by a minute or two and save water every time!

Wayne Drop is the official spokes-drop for Water – Use It Wisely. For over 20 years, he has been visiting community events, schools, and libraries to help talk about water conservation and why it’s so important to our state. In his spare time he enjoys swimming, boating, and sledding in the snow. Find more blogs from Wayne Drop.

