Meet Wayne Drop – Our Official Spokes-Drop

Articles

Category: Water Published on Monday, 22 February 2021 16:25 Hits: 1

Hello everybody – Wayne Drop here!

So, when kids see me for the first time, they often ask, “what are you?!” No, I am not a team mascot for one of our pro sports teams. I tried out for a team once and splatted like a water drop on the backflip test. Which makes total sense because that’s exactly what I am – an Arizona water drop. While my shape is not exactly helpful to sliding down ropes in stadiums, it is perfect for shaping young and impressionable minds on the importance of water conservation.

In case I haven’t made a big enough splash, let me re-introduce myself. My name is Wayne Drop – the official spokes-drop for Water – Use It Wisely. For over 20 years, I have been visiting community events, schools, and libraries to help talk about water conservation and why it’s so important to our state. Today, water conservation is as important, perhaps more important, than it was 20 years ago. Okay, I know what you’re thinking, “Wayne, if you’re a 20-year-old water drop, why haven’t you evaporated yet?” Well, in all honesty, I can’t answer that question. But I can answer pretty much every other question about water, and I am overflowing with water conservation facts, tips, and fun ways to learn about water throughout our state.

“Wayne, water you doing these days?”

If you haven’t seen me around town lately, you know why. I’ve gone virtual – who hasn’t? Even though I’ll be taking a raincheck on in-person events, I plan to spend that time wisely, providing online educational tools, activities or ideas that are great for your classroom or at home.

Starting in March, I will be releasing a blog every month or so just for you!

Let me tell you about the super fun water-full topics we’ll cover:

Why water saving is important and how to make it fun

How to have fun in the pool without wasting water

How to create healthy water habits with your family

Teaching your parents about water conservation

Saving water at school

Saving water with your friends

I have my very own activity books and games that are overflowing with education and fun! Water is very important to me and should be to you too, especially here in the Arizona desert. Plus, I am always here to answer your water questions. You can email me at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Submerge yourself in water conservation with me!

So if you’re ready to have a whale of a good time, just ask your parents to sign-up for our newsletter below and you will be entered to win a miniature version of me (a Wayne Drop beanie) and some great Water – Use It Wisely goodies! By signing up for the newsletter, you’ll never miss my blog.

While you ‘wade’ in the water for my first blog, go play my favorite game, Tip Tank, to pass the time while learning Arizona water facts and great water-saving tips!

Until next time, don’t forget to shut the water off while you brush your teeth!

Don’t miss another blog post from Wayne Drop! Our once-monthly newsletter brings our latest blogs right to your inbox. Sign up right here!

The post Meet Wayne Drop – Our Official Spokes-Drop appeared first on Water Use It Wisely.

Read more https://wateruseitwisely.com/meet-wayne-drop-our-official-spokes-drop/