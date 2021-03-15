Wayne Drop Asks “Are You Ready to Chase Down Leaks?”

Articles

Hey everybody! Wayne Drop here – the official spokes-drop for Water – Use It Wisely. I am overflowing with excitement to invite you to participate in the BEST WEEK OF THE YEAR… well at least it’s my favorite… Fix a Leak Week!

First, Why Do We Need a Week for Leaks?

Did you know that, in a year, water leaks in your home can waste enough water to fill a backyard swimming pool? And if we added up all the water leaking in people’s homes right now it could fill nearly a trillion 1-gallon milk jugs? Wow! That’s no drop in the ocean. Fix a Leak Week is sponsored by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s WaterSense® program to remind everyone that you can find and fix leaks inside and outside your home to save valuable water and money all year long.

What’s the Solution? You!

As luck would have it, my good friend Flo has details to help us out. She happens to be the water efficiency ‘spokes-gallon’ for WaterSense. This year, Flo is encouraging everyone to hunt down leaks from March 15th to the 21st. She knows that if you and everyone else out there will check for water leaks and drips in bathrooms, kitchens, and yards, that together, we can keep wasteful water use at bay!

It Can be as Easy as Check, Twist, Replace

So, water we waiting for?! Put your best detective costume on and join me as we track down pesky leaks! Grab a parent if you need to. Lucky for you, Flo has some great home activity sheets and checklists to help:

Many common household leaks are quick to find and easy to fix. First, think about where water is used around your home – see my list below. In my experience, one of the best tools you can use in your detective work are right on the side of your head! That’s right! Your ears will help you listen for faucet drips or trickling water in the toilet. Here are place’s leaks may be hiding:

IN THE BATHROOM

Toilets: Listen for running water or the tank refilling when no one has recently flushed.

Listen for running water or the tank refilling when no one has recently flushed. Faucets: Listen for drips and turn on the tap to make sure water isn’t coming out at locations that it shouldn’t be.

Listen for drips and turn on the tap to make sure water isn’t coming out at locations that it shouldn’t be. Showerheads: Turn on and look for drips or stray sprays.

Turn on and look for drips or stray sprays. In the tub: Turn on the tub, then divert the water to the shower and see if there’s still a lot of water coming from the tub; that could mean the tub spout diverter needs replacing.

Turn on the tub, then divert the water to the shower and see if there’s still a lot of water coming from the tub; that could mean the tub spout diverter needs replacing. Under the sink: Check for pooling water under pipes and rust around joints and edges.

“Hello. Is your toilet running?” “What?” “You’d better go catch it!”

IN THE LAUNDRY OR UTILITY ROOM

Under the sink : Check for pooling water under pipe connections.

: Check for pooling water under pipe connections. Clothes washer: Check for pooling water, which could indicate a supply line leak.

IN THE KITCHEN

Faucet: Listen for drips and tighten aerators or replace fixtures if necessary.

Listen for drips and tighten aerators or replace fixtures if necessary. Under the sink: Check for pooling water under pipes and rust around joints and edges.

Check for pooling water under pipes and rust around joints and edges. Appliances: Check for pooling water underneath dishwashers and refrigerators with ice makers, which could indicate a supply line leak.

IN THE BASEMENT, GARAGE, OR UTILITY ROOM

Water heater: Check beneath the tank for pooling water, rust, or other signs of leakage.

DON’T FORGET TO GO OUTSIDE

At the spigot: Ensure tight connections with the hose and see if the hose washer needs replacing.

Ensure tight connections with the hose and see if the hose washer needs replacing. In-ground irrigation system: Check for broken sprinklers or nozzles spraying in the wrong direction.

Check for broken sprinklers or nozzles spraying in the wrong direction. In the pool: Periodically turn the pool equipment on and look for visible leaks; do a bucket test to see if there are any non-visible leaks.

For Water-Saver Superheroes

If you got your parents helping and/or have leaks to fix, we’ve got videos and more to help:

And don’t forget, if any of your fixtures need replacing, remember to look for the WaterSense label when purchasing new plumbing products. WaterSense labeled products use at least 20 percent less water and perform as well or better than standard models.

Thanks Everyone – Are You Ready for Some Fun?

Whew! That was a lot of work. You kids aren’t just the leaders of tomorrow, you’re the dreamers and do-ers of today. If you’re ready for a fun break, you can “Test Your WaterSense” and try some of these fun activities at Flo’s Kids Zone:

You can also:

Download my Fix a Leak Week Coloring Page. Color it and enter it in our contest to win Water Use It Wisely PRIZES. Learn more below. Just send in your coloring page, by scanning or taking a picture and emailing it to me at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. . Prizes include Wayne Drop Beanies, Dog Bowls, Toothpaste Winders, Tattoos, Jar Openers, Pencils, Chip Clips, and more! Contest ends on March 24th! Winners announced March 25th.

Until next time, remember to turn off faucets tightly after each use!

Thanks to our co-contributor, Flo, who is the official EPA WaterSense ‘spokes-drop.’ Her interests include swimming, playing in the rain, and helping people to save water.

