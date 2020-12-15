Plant of the Month: Santa’s Naughty and Wise Plant List

Articles

He’s making a list, checking it twice, gonna find out who’s naughty or water-wise! We have composed a list of naughty and water-wise flowers, shrubs, vines, and trees to help you plan out your Xeriscape garden. It’s not too late to get on the nice list this year by replacing your high water-use plants with low water-use plants. These selections are easier to grow and you’ll start saving water year-round!

Start your “Santa Wish List” and browse more water-wise plants here!

FLOWERS/SHRUBS

Naughty Wise Plant Ideas

Rose Baja Fairy DusterCalliandra californica

Hibiscus San Marcos Hibiscus Gossypium harknessii

Day Lily Cape AloeAloe ferox

Gardenia Little Leaf Cordia parvifolia

Euonymous Mangle Dulce Maytenus phyllanthoides

Tropical Bird of Paradise Red Bird of ParadiseCaesalpinia pulcherrima

Pyracantha Firecracker Bush Hamelia patens

Boxwood Creeping GermanderTeucrium chamaedrys

Privet Shrub Sugar Bush Rhus ovata

Euryops Daisy Desert Marigold Baileya multiradiata

Canna Lily Red Yucca Hesperaloe parviflora

Liriope Monkey Grass Rain LilyZephyranthes candida

VINES

Naughty Wise Plant Ideas

Star Jasmine Primrose Jasmine Jasminum mesnyi

Wisteria Lilac Vine Hardenbergia violacea

Japanese Honeysuckle Yellow Orchid Vine Mascagnia macroptera

TREES

Naughty Wise Plant Ideas

Mimosa Feather Bush Lysiloma watsonii

Crape Myrtle Desert Willow Chilopsis linearis

Flowering Pear Texas Olive Cordia boissieri

Hong Kong Orchid Anacacho Orchid Tree Bauhinia lunarioides

Jacaranda Chaste TreeVitex agnus-castus

Ficus Tree Live OakQuercus virginiana

When planning your garden remember that he knows if you’ve been bad or good (and so will your water bill), so be good for goodness sake! Happy planting!

Be sure to read through all of our featured Plant of the Month blogs!

