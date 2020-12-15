Plant of the Month: Santa’s Naughty and Wise Plant List

The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

He’s making a list, checking it twice, gonna find out who’s naughty or water-wise! We have composed a list of naughty and water-wise flowers, shrubs, vines, and trees to help you plan out your Xeriscape garden. It’s not too late to get on the nice list this year by replacing your high water-use plants with low water-use plants. These selections are easier to grow and you’ll start saving water year-round!

Start your “Santa Wish List” and browse more water-wise plants here!

FLOWERS/SHRUBS

Naughty                            Wise Plant Ideas

Rose                                  Baja Fairy DusterCalliandra californica

Hibiscus                            San Marcos Hibiscus Gossypium harknessii

Day Lily                             Cape AloeAloe ferox

Gardenia                          Little Leaf Cordia parvifolia

Firecracker Bush – Hamelia patens

Euonymous                      Mangle Dulce Maytenus phyllanthoides

Tropical Bird of Paradise  Red Bird of ParadiseCaesalpinia pulcherrima

Pyracantha                       Firecracker Bush Hamelia patens

Boxwood                          Creeping GermanderTeucrium chamaedrys

Privet Shrub                     Sugar Bush Rhus ovata

Euryops Daisy                  Desert Marigold Baileya multiradiata

Canna Lily                         Red Yucca Hesperaloe parviflora

Liriope Monkey Grass      Rain LilyZephyranthes candida

Primrose Jasmine – Jasminum mesnyi

VINES

Naughty                           Wise Plant Ideas

Star Jasmine                    Primrose Jasmine Jasminum mesnyi

Wisteria                            Lilac Vine Hardenbergia violacea

Japanese Honeysuckle   Yellow Orchid Vine Mascagnia macroptera

TREES

Naughty                          Wise Plant Ideas

Mimosa                            Feather Bush Lysiloma watsonii

Chaste Tree – Vitex agnus-castus

Crape Myrtle                    Desert Willow Chilopsis linearis

Flowering Pear                Texas Olive Cordia boissieri

Hong Kong Orchid           Anacacho Orchid Tree Bauhinia lunarioides

Jacaranda                        Chaste TreeVitex agnus-castus

Ficus Tree                        Live OakQuercus virginiana

 

When planning your garden remember that he knows if you’ve been bad or good (and so will your water bill), so be good for goodness sake! Happy planting!

Thank you to our friends at AMWUA for allowing us to promote, utilize, and explore their beautiful online plant selection guide.

