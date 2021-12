Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Saturday, 11 December 2021 05:20 Hits: 7

Around two months into a six-month residency at Dubai Expo, the UN Hub has already attracted a large number of visitors, including several delegations from UN Member States. Dena Assaf, the UN Resident Coordinator for the UAE, and Deputy Commissioner-General of the UN at Expo, says that the event is a unique opportunity to highlight the aims and messages of the Organization.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2021/12/1107672