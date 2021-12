Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Thursday, 09 December 2021 17:47 Hits: 1

Genocide “remains a very real threat” around the world, said the UN chief on Thursday, marking the UN International Day of Commemoration and Dignity of the Victims of the Crime of Genocide, and of the Prevention of this Crime.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2021/12/1107572