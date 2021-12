Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Thursday, 09 December 2021

The UN’s Political and Peacebuilding Affairs chief, Rosemary DiCarlo, concluded a three-day visit to Afghanistan on Thursday in which she met with senior Taliban representatives, urging them not to “erase” gains made by women and girls across the country in recent years.

