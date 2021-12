Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Monday, 06 December 2021 15:52 Hits: 5

Following a series of riots which have left more than 280 inmates dead and hundreds injured in Ecuadorian prisons this year, UN independent human rights experts on Monday called for urgent government action to address the issue.

