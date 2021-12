Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Friday, 03 December 2021 15:08 Hits: 1

Marking the International Day of Persons with Disabilities, the United Nations Secretary-General, António Guterres, said on Friday that those with a disability were among the hardest hit by the pandemic.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2021/12/1107102