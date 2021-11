Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Monday, 29 November 2021 19:46 Hits: 8

Securing the funding needed for sustainable development by involving as many actors from different sectors as possible, is more urgent than ever, amid a widening “trust deficit” between the haves and the have-nots, the UN Deputy Secretary-General said on Monday.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2021/11/1106752