The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

First Person: ‘Disability reminds us that there is no such thing as normal’

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Hits: 5

First Person: ‘Disability reminds us that there is no such thing as normal’ Eddie Ndopu, an award-winning disability activist from South Africa, and one of 17 United Nations advocates for the Sustainable Development Goals, lives with spinal muscular atrophy, and faces many difficulty daily challenges. Ahead of International Day of Persons with Disabilities, on 3 December, Mr. Ndopu discusses how he has overcome barriers to travel the world advocating for others with disabilities.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2021/11/1106042

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version