Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Thursday, 25 November 2021 14:19 Hits: 3

Urgent action is needed to avoid a repeat of tragedies like this week’s drowning of at least 27 people in the English Channel, the United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR) said on Thursday.

