Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Sunday, 21 November 2021 05:10 Hits: 6

The number of musk deer in Mongolia has plummeted by some 83 per cent since the 1970s, landing them on the country’s red list of critically endangered species. A UN-supported biodiversity initiative is helping to stop the deer from disappearing altogether.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2021/11/1106102