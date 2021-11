Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Thursday, 18 November 2021 16:32 Hits: 0

At least 39 people have been killed by security forces in Sudan since the 25 October military coup, 15 of whom were reportedly shot dead on Wednesday, according to the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2021/11/1106052