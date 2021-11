Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Saturday, 20 November 2021 05:25 Hits: 4

Nadya Zafira, an international relations student at Indonesia’s Gadjah Mada University, won a writing competition for her letter to UN chief António Guterres, in which she addressed the inequalities laid bare by the COVID-19 pandemic, and how indigenous communities and youth are marginalized in global conversations on climate crisis.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2021/11/1106062