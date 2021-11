Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Friday, 12 November 2021 15:58 Hits: 2

Amid growing concerns about the plight of migrants, refugees and asylum seekers at the Poland-Belarus border, the UN rights office and UN refugee agency on Friday urged all parties to respect human rights and refrain from using them for political ends.

