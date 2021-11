Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Wednesday, 03 November 2021 15:01 Hits: 0

All parties involved in the escalating conflict in Ethiopia’s Tigray must stop fighting immediately, or else risk pushing the region’s catastrophic humanitarian situation “over the edge”, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Michelle Bachelet, said on Wednesday.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2021/11/1104742