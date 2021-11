Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Sunday, 07 November 2021 00:00 Hits: 3

There is now a clear link between climate-related emergencies and forced displacement, UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, said today, imploring leaders to change words to action and step up support for people...

Read more https://www.unhcr.org/news/press/2021/11/618561b24/unhcr-urgent-steps-needed-mitigate-climate-impact-displaced-people.html