Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Wednesday, 03 November 2021 17:51 Hits: 1

It’s ‘Finance Day’ at COP26, and the spotlight is on a big announcement: nearly 500 global financial services firms agreed on Wednesday to align $130 trillion – some 40 per cent of the world’s financial assets – with the climate goals set out in the Paris Agreement, including limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2021/11/1104812