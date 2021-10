Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Saturday, 30 October 2021 19:04 Hits: 13

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres on Saturday called on G20 leaders to step up efforts to ensure the global recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic is fair, inclusive and prevents further suffering.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2021/10/1104502