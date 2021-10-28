UN commits to long-term support for Afghan mothers and newborns: Najaba’s story

Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Thursday, 28 October 2021

The delivery of reproductive health services, including safe childbirth, has been seriously impacted in Afghanistan, due to the turmoil surrounding the Taliban takeover of the country. Najaba, 36, has experienced firsthand how the dangers of pregnancy, collided with rising insecurity, according to the UN reproductive and maternal health agency, UNFPA, which continues to provide lifesaving services on the ground.

