Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Friday, 29 October 2021 15:38 Hits: 5

There is a “serious risk” that the UN climate conference (COP26) in Glasgow, Scotland, “will not deliver”, the UN chief told journalists on Friday in Rome, just ahead of the G20 Summit of leading industrialized nations.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2021/10/1104412