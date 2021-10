Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Thursday, 28 October 2021 17:18 Hits: 2

The deputy UN chief on Thursday emphasized the “vital importance” of peace and security in Africa, thanking ambassadors in the Security Council for helping the UN shine a spotlight on the issue, and how all Member States can work with the African Union and other regional and sub-regional groups, to make lives more secure across the continent.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2021/10/1104302