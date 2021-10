Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Tuesday, 26 October 2021 13:25 Hits: 0

New and updated commitments made ahead of the pivotal climate conference COP26 in the past months are a positive step forward, but the world remains on track for a dangerous global temperature rise of at least 2.7°C this century even if fully met, a new report by the UN Environment Programme (UNEP) has warned.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2021/10/1104012