Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Monday, 25 October 2021 14:23 Hits: 1

UN Secretary-General, António Guterres on Monday condemned the “ongoing military coup” in Sudan, saying Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok and all other officials, “must be released immediately.” In a statement, he called for the "immediate reconstitution" of the Government, which is due to guide Sudan through to democratic elections.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2021/10/1103902