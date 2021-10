Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Friday, 22 October 2021 15:31 Hits: 0

Israel has been urged to either release or charge five Palestinian prisoners currently on hunger strike in Israeli prisons. Grave concerns have been expressed for the lives of the prisoners by UN independent rights experts, who on Thursday, called on the Israeli Government to completely end the “unlawful practice “ of administrative detention.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2021/10/1103762