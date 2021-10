Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Friday, 22 October 2021 00:00 Hits: 0

UNHCR is helping thousands of displaced Mozambicans get identification documents, making it easier for them to access formal jobs and vital services.

Read more https://www.unhcr.org/news/stories/2021/10/6172b2cd23/look-job-educate-children.html