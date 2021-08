Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Monday, 23 August 2021 00:00 Hits: 5

Footballer and UNHCR Goodwill Ambassador Alphonso Davies has some words of encouragement for the Refugee Paralympic Team as the Paralympic Games kicks off in Tokyo tomorrow.

Read more https://www.unhcr.org/news/stories/2021/8/612341764/note-worlds-courageous-sports-team.html