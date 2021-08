Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Friday, 20 August 2021 00:00 Hits: 2

UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, is concerned about the prevailing humanitarian needs within Afghanistan, and urges support to ensure that all those requiring assistance are not forgotten. The situation...

Read more https://www.unhcr.org/news/briefing/2021/8/611f61824/unhcr-warns-humanitarian-needs-afghanistan-forgotten.html