Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Thursday, 19 August 2021 18:44 Hits: 4

Last year was the deadliest on record for Rohingya refugees journeying through the Bay of Bengal and Andaman Sea, the UN refugee agency (UNHCR) said in a new report on Thursday, highlighting that some two-thirds of those attempting the perilous voyages were women and children – risking even further abuse by smugglers.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2021/08/1098122