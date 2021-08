Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Thursday, 19 August 2021 19:16 Hits: 8

Speaking outside the Security Council chamber on Thursday, UN chief António Guterres told journalists that he is gravely concerned about the situation in Ethiopia, particularly the “unspeakable violence” against women and others in Tigray.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2021/08/1098132