Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Monday, 09 August 2021 00:00 Hits: 0

UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, is extremely concerned by the rapid escalation of conflict in Afghanistan this week. Amid intensified clashes in Nimruz province in the country’s south-west, nearly 200 Afghan refugees...

Read more https://www.unhcr.org/news/press/2021/8/611141ec4/afghan-refugees-reach-iran-violence-escalates.html