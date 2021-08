Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Tuesday, 10 August 2021 00:00 Hits: 0

UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, and its partners have regained access to the Mai Aini and Adi Harush camps for Eritrean refugees in Ethiopia’s Tigray region. Violent clashes in the area had prevented UNHCR...

Read more https://www.unhcr.org/news/briefing/2021/8/611232a04/unhcr-regains-access-tigray-refugee-camps-calls-emergency-funds-scale-assistance.html