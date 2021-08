Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Tuesday, 17 August 2021 00:00 Hits: 1

UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, has released yesterday a non-return advisory for Afghanistan, calling for a bar on forced returns of Afghan nationals, including asylum seekers who have had their claims rejected. In...

Read more https://www.unhcr.org/news/briefing/2021/8/611b62584/unhcr-issues-non-return-advisory-afghanistan.html