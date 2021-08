Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Tuesday, 17 August 2021 00:00 Hits: 9

Communities across Somalia are facing disaster upon disaster with little time or resources to recover in between.

Read more https://www.unhcr.org/news/stories/2021/8/611a2bca4/displaced-somalis-refugees-struggle-recover-climate-change-brings-new-threats.html