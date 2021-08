Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Monday, 16 August 2021 20:47 Hits: 9

Thousands of boys and girls have been killed or injured over the past two years in Afghanistan, according to the latest UN report on Children and Armed Conflict, which was issued on Monday, a day after the Taliban consolidated control over the country.

