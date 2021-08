Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Monday, 16 August 2021 16:03 Hits: 9

As desperate Afghans were trying to escape the Taliban and board planes, during chaotic scenes at Kabul airport on Monday, UN Secretary-General António Guterres called for international unity on Afghanistan, in a briefing to an emergency session of the Security Council.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2021/08/1097872