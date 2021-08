Articles

As the crisis in Afghanistan deepens by the hour, with reports that insurgent forces entered the country’s capital, Kabul, earlier on Sunday, UN Secretary-General António Guterres has urged the Taliban and all other parties “to exercise utmost restraint to protect lives and ensure that humanitarian can be addressed.”

