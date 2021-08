Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Friday, 13 August 2021 19:18 Hits: 4

The UN Secretary-General on Friday called on Taliban militants to “immediately halt” their offensive against Government forces and return to the negotiating table in good faith, “in the interest of Afghanistan, and its people.”

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2021/08/1097792