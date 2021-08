Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Wednesday, 11 August 2021

Unilateral coercive measures by some governments are denying many people around the world the right to personal development, as well as holding back sustainable national development, four independent UN human rights experts said on Wednesday.

